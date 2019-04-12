Germany’s Upper House of Parliament on Friday passed a government measure to increase support to families with children, boosting funding to families on lower incomes.

The Bundesrat, in which the 16 states are represented, made a few amendments to the government initiative after the lower house, the Bundestag, had passed it.

Dubbed the “Strong Families Law” by the government, it provides for the child allowance to rise to up to 210 dollars a month.

It will also be easier to apply for.

The government earlier struck out a limit of 100 euros in the draft law that aimed to help single parents with older children in response to a request from the Bundesrat.

The new funding is to be introduced in stages, with the final stage going into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

