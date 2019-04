Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and chairman of Forte Oil PLC Femi Otedola celebrated his daughter Temi Otedola who recently turned 23.

The proud dad posed for photos with his 3 lovely daughters including the eldest who is a musician – Tolani Otedola, followed by DJ Cuppy and Temi the fashion blogger.

Otedola who is the owner of a number of other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance has 4 children altogether including 1 handsome guy – Fewa.

