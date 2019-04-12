Facebook says it will educate Nigerian users more about the platform through ”It’s Your Facebook Pop-up Showcase”.

Speaking during the “It’s Your Facebook” preview event in Lagos, its Head of Policy Programmes (Africa), Sherry Dzinoreva, said that it was an opportunity for users to meet and know more about Facebook.

Dzinoreva described Facebook as a platform developed and ran by a group of engineers, but essentially designed for users.

”Essentially, It’s Your Facebook. It is for us as users and when you go to the platform whether it is Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, you want an experience as yours.

”You don’t want to go and see things you don’t want to see; you don’t want to interact with content that does not agree with what you want to see.

”You want to learn, walk away with a connection to a new friend or family member, a business that maybe you can’t physically touch or go to see, but you can connect with online, so that is what Facebook sort of allows.

”But many people don’t know how they can actually customise that experience for yourself.

”So, part of what we want people to do is to come to the space, that just sort of to learn, meet with some of the ambassadors and we will take you through the product as well as learn about some of our new products,” she said.

Dzinoreva said that the Lagos edition of “It’s Your Facebook’ pop-up showcase” was the first in Africa as it had been held in three cities in Europe and the Middle East.

She said that the two-day programme was aimed to educate users through fun in interactive space and would showcase some of Facebook’s most loved products.

Dzinoreva said that there would be drop-in sessions for the public to come down and get advice on their most burning Facebook related questions.

According to her, the questions can be around protecting their information on Facebook or getting practical advice on everything from personalising newsfeed to security settings or setting up business pages.

”Open to the public from April 12 to April 13 between 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., attendees simply need to register beforehand to secure their space at the drop-in Sessions – https://splashthat.com/sites/view/iyflagosopensession.splashthat.com.

”Also taking place at the Pop-up, will be a number of training sessions in partnership with Facebook’s local training partners, including Afrinolly, Re:Learn and the Facebook Community Leadership Circle Lagos.

”This includes free sessions focused on Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and building online businesses, building engaging communities, youth safety online and dedicated workshops for creatives,” she said.

Kezia Anim-Addo, the Facebook Communications Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, said that the company was thrilled to be in Lagos with ”It’s Your Facebook Pop-up Experience”.

Anim-Addo said that the programme further highlighted Facebook’s commitment to supporting and investing in communities in Nigeria.

