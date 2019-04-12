The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says trending social media report of an impending fuel scarcity due to purported refusal by some oil marketers to lift products from depots was false.

The NNPC in a statement, in Abuja, on Friday by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu appealed to Nigerians to disregard the rumour.

He explained that the tale was fabricated by mischief makers with intent to create undue panic in the prevailing sanity in the fuel supply and distribution matrix across the country.

He said that the NNPC has over one billion litres of petrol in stock while Imports of 48 vessels of 50 million litres each have been committed for the month of April 2019 alone.

He noted that there was no need for panic buying or hoarding of petroleum products in anticipation of a phantom scarcity.

Ughamadu reiterated that the pump price of petrol remained N145 per litre.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in Abuja revealed that few queues were building up in some filling stations at the Central Business district but most station around the city still run normal services to motorists.

