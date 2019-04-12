The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the Presidential Tribunal that former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar is not a Nigerian by birth.

According to the APC, by virtue of his not being a Nigerian by birth, Abubakar, was not qualified to have contested the last presidential election.

It contended that by Section 131(a) of the Constitution, a person must be a citizen of Nigeria by birth to be qualified to contest for the office of the President of the country.

The party said Abubakar was born on November 25, 1946 in Jada, now Adamawa State, then in Northern Cameroon, “and is therefore a citizen of Cameroon.”

APC made the argument in its reply to the petition filed by Abubakar and the PDP before the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

It accused the PDP of fielding a non-Nigerian as its candidate in the last election and faulted the party’s claim of presenting a candidate for the election.

The Nation reports that the party faulted the competence of the petition and prayed the tribunal to dismiss it for being incompetent.

