The Yobe Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Sen. Ali Ndume (Borno-APC), to respect supremacy of the party and avoid placing personal interest above collective interest.

Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, the state’s secretary of the party, disclosed on Friday in Damaturu.

“The interest of the party supersedes all other interests,” Bakabe said.

He cautioned the lawmaker against working with the opposition to ridicule the party.

“Ndume should avoid the pitfalls of the Bukola Saraki’s Senate presidency, this must not be repeated in the interest of the party, Nigeria and democracy,” he said.

He commended returning and newly elected senators for identifying with the position of the party and presidency on the proposed leadership of the National Assembly.

“The state chapter of APC expresses optimism that the Borno senator will remain loyal to the party, its leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As a party, we can not afford to accommodate any sabotage and a divided house after the bitter experience of the last four years.

“The endorsement of Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, for Senate President will provide the required leadership and coordination for the APC led administration to effectively execute its policies and programmes for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Lawan will run an inclusive leadership that will give every Nigerian a true sense of belonging and fulfillment, he has the required experience, knowledge and administrative skills for the senate to reclaim its glory as a progressive arm of government,” he said.

