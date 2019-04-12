By Adesina Michael

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), is prepared to conduct the draw for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) today.

The event is scheduled to take place at exactly 8pm tonight in Cairo, Egypt which will host the AFrican cup of nations tournament from the 21st of June till 19th of July, 2019.

CAF Organizing committee revealed that the pots and seedings of the 24 qualified teams were decided based on the latest FIFA World rankings which was released on 4th of April 2019.

Nigeria are now seeded in the first pot following the Eagles’ qualification for the African tournament as group leaders and also moved from 46th to 42nd spot on the latest FIFA ranking.

POT 1

EGYPT, CAMEROON, SENEGAL, TUNISIA, NIGERIA, MOROCCO

POT 2

DR CONGO, GHANA, MALI, COTE D’IVOIRE, GUINEA, ALGERIA

POT 3

SOUTH AFRICA, UGANDA, BENIN, MAURITANIA, MADAGASCAR, KENYA

POT 4

ZIMBABWE, NAMIBIA, GUINEA BISSAU, ANGOLA, TANZANIA, BURUNDI.

However, Nigeria could face any of the tough opposition in Pot 2, 3 and 4.

