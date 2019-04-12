No fewer than 35 bandits have been massacred in Zamfara and 40 hostages, including children, women and men rescued by the Nigerian military during operations designed to tackle banditry in the area.

The Acting Force Information Officer of Operation Sharan Daji (OPSD), Major Clement Abiade, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that 18 suspected bandits’ informants, rustlers, kidnappers and logistics suppliers were arrested.

He added that the soldiers conducted day and night patrols deep into the forest areas to deny the bandits freedom of action, as they built the confidence of the local population.

Abiade stated that the intensity and redoubled efforts in the conduct of military activities were complemented by Exercise Harbin Kunama III, which commenced on April 1, adding that the operations achieved tremendous successes, leading to the recovery of weapons, ammunition and rustled animals in various parts of their area of operation.

The military spokesperson said during the period, the Air Component of the operation carried out several air strikes around Kagara, Gando, Fankama, Fete and Dumburum Forests, saying that the forests provided sanctuaries and hideouts where kidnapped victims were often hidden but that the air strikes were precision activities designed to avoid collateral damage.

Abiade said one Muhammed Iso suspected to be a notorious kidnapper was intercepted in Niger Republic in collaboration with the security forces in the country, saying that the bandit hailed from Naagwalam in Katsina State and confessed to being a member of a five-man syndicate responsible for kidnapping and highway robbery in Batsari and Jibiya axis.

According to him, it was instructive to state that the suspects arrested had been handed over to Nigerian Police and other agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution, adding that “it is significant to mention that subsequent operations in the forests led to the rescue of 40 abductees consisted of men, women and children from communities in Zamfara State.”

He disclosed that the troops recovered four AK-47 rifles, two locally-made pump-action rifles, 17 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and 20 cartridges, as well as 10 motorcycles, 94 rustled animals, and two handsets.

