The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will investigate reported cases of inability of some candidates to do biometric verification as the 2019/20 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), commenced on Thursday.

The board’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin disclosed this in a telephone interview on Friday in Abuja.

Benjamin also said that the release of the results would not be immediate as the board was taking time to process before releasing them in order to avoid multiple cancellations.

On the biometric verification, Benjamin said that the board was looking into all reported cases and would take a decision soon.

“We will look at the cases brought before us to know if they are actual challenges or part of malpractice.

“This is because we discovered that some candidates have done something they intend to take advantage of the biometric verification challenge as an excuse, so we need to be ascertain the genuiness of these cases.

”I assure you we are looking at it and would do something,”

The 2019/20 UTME which commenced on Thursday, April 11, nationwide was not totally hitch-free as some candidates complained of inability to be verified through the biometric process, either at the beginning or end of the exercise.

However, there were reports that some centres recorded a smooth conduct of the process as over 1.8 million candidates who registered for the exercise were expected to sit for the examination from April 11 to April 15 in the 698 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

