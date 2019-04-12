A Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Jos Friday, sentenced a two men to one year in prison for beating up a woman and stealing her cellphone.

The police charged a trader, Usman Hassan, 19 and a mechanic, Hamza Abdullahi, 20 with conspiracy, criminal force and theft.

Magistrate Roseline Baraje, sentenced Hassan and Abdullahi after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

Baraje however, gave them an option to pay a fine of N25,000 each.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ijuptil Thiawu, told the court that the case was reported on Jan. 21, at the `C’ Division Police Station by one Esther Idi of Rukuba Road Jos, who is the complainant.

Thiawu said that the accused with others now at large, conspired, beat up the complainant at Gangare and stole her Itel phone valued at N6000 and N5000 cash.

During police investigation, he said, the phone and the money were recovered from them.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 559, 239 and 272 of the Penal Code.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

