The Nigerian Government on Thursday warned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to stop overheating the polity.

The government’s accusation came on the heels of reports that Atiku allegedly asked the United States Government to stop recognizing the victory of President Buhari until the courts determine the petitions before it.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press briefing in Abuja stated that Atiku had hired a U.S-based lobbyist to persuade the American government not to recognise the re-election of President Buhari.

The minister described Atiku’s denial of about hiring the services of a lobbyist as an afterthought.

Muhammed said the government would not fold its hands and allow the situation to degenerate further.

