The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Oyo State says 64 of its personnel have been deployed to the 32 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in the state for the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Mr Oluwole Olusegun, said this in a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He quoted the state commandant of NSCDC, John Adewoye, as saying that the deployment was in line with the arrangement between the corps and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The commandant enjoined the officers to strictly follow the rules of engagement for the conduct of the examination.

He also urged the candidates to be law abiding during the examination.

Adewoye further warned parents not to encourage their children and wards to engage in examination malpractice as the corps would not condone this at the CBT centres.

