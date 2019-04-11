The Spokesperson of the Senate, Sen. Abdullahi Sabi has expressed optimism that Sen. Ahmad Lawan would clinch two third votes to emerge as Senate President in the 9th Senate.

Sabi, who gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said with the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) nod and assurances from the senators-elect across party lines, Lawan would emerge winner.

Sen. Sabi(APC-Niger), who won his re-election to the 9th Senate, said negotiations are already on to garner support for Lawan to emerge president of the senate.

He allayed fears that Lawan’s leadership would be devoid of inclusiveness, adding that he would carry all lawmakers along.

He said while there is no gainsaying the fact that lawmakers have the right to take decisions affecting their constituents, their decision would favour Lawan.

“Lawan was adopted by the executive and we need to respect that and work together.

“There is only one executive arm and we must work in synergy in the interest of Nigerians rather than individual interest,’’ he said.

“I am optimistic that Lawan will get two-thirds majority to clinch the seat as 9th Senate President,’’ he said.

He said Lawan is well experienced to hold the position having been in the National Assembly since 1999.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

