As thousands of applicants await Short Message Service (SMS) for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Command in Rivers says those with criminal records will not be recruited.

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the command’s spokesman stated this on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Omoni warned those he described as hooligans to keep off the the examination and interviews centres for the recruitment.

He said that those with questionable characters who might have been recruited by omission in the past would be flushed out when discovered.

“The police have no immediate means of knowing a criminal, but if after recruitment we discover that one has a criminal record, he/she will be shown the way out.

“Such suspects could be prosecuted accordingly.

“However, ex-militants and ex-cultist that have been granted amnesty by either the Federal or State Governments and have repented genuinely could be recruited,” he said.

Some applicants that wore tattoos in past recruitments were sent back.

Omoni advised Rivers youths to shun cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes to “face life squarely” by engaging in legitimate and meaningful activities to earn a living.

He noted that anybody could succeed in life without going into crime, adding that those who had committed crimes would, when discovered, face justice in line with the law of the land.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

