The Zaria Police Area Command in Kaduna State said on Thursday that it has foiled a robbery attempt by a gang of suspected armed robbers terrorising Dumbin Rauga Area, out-skirt of Zaria and arrested two of them.

A highly reliable source in the Command, who pleaded for anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria that the suspects were arrested by the Saye Division Patrol Team on Monday at about 1:20a.m. around Leprosy Hospital after exchange of gunfire.

The source gave the names of the arrested suspects as Abdulhamid Tanimu, a resident of Dumbin Rauga and Mohammed Murtala from Karu, Abuja, while three other members of the gang are still at large.

“The suspected gang of five people were moving in a green Honda Civic car with one person in military uniform and crossed the Saye Police Division Patrol team.

“On sighting the police, the suspects changed direction to Kanfanin Madachi road trying to escape.

“However, members of the patrol team became suspicious of their moves and chased after them.

“In the process, one of the suspects targeted and attempted to kill one of the policemen with an AK 47 riffle but luck ran out on him as two of them were eventually arrested following an exchange of gunfire.”

The source said three of the gang members were still at large, adding that efforts were still on to trace and arrest them.

Items recovered from the suspects were an AK 47 riffle, dozens of live ammunitions, three machetes and chunks of charms.

He said that in a confessional statement, one of the suspects confirmed that they were the ones terrorising Dumbin Rauga area especially the area known as sharp bend on Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, almost on daily basis.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo said investigation into the matter had already began.

He appealed to the public to give the police all the necessary support and cooperation to enable them discharge their legitimate duties diligently.

Sabo stressed the need for collective efforts from all to effectively tackle the issue of security with a view to taming criminals.

