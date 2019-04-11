The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for stronger ties between Nigeria and Japan to boost both nations’ diplomatic bond, especially in science and technology.

Onu made the call when he received the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yukata Kikuta in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister said that Japan could be of greater help to Nigeria in her quest to be a developed nation and thanked

the Asian country for the numerous assistance it offered the country.

He said “Nigeria needs to pay a lot of attention to the key roles of science, technology and innovation in its national development.

“Since our population is growing at a rate of 3.2 per cent, our population will be reaching almost a billion by the turn of the century.

“Science, technology and innovation play pivotal roles in the survival of any nation. However, Nigeria has decided to refocus her economy from commodities to a knowledge-based and innovation-driven one.”

Onu commended the ambassador “for the dynamic strides and insightful leadership in strengthening relations between the two countries.”

Earlier, Kikuta had told Onu that both countries could explore more ways of collaboration, especially in science and technology.

He said “Japan wishes to contribute to the development of Nigeria in various sectors.”

He further congratulated Nigeria for peaceful 2019 general elections and expressed Japan’s determination to work closely with Nigeria.

