The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said that it has produced successful entrepreneurs through its Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

Brig. Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure,Director General of the corps said this on Thursday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp Afikpo, while addressing corps members.

The director general said that the testimonies were overwhelming.

Kazaure, represented by Mrs Nnenna Ukonu, Director, NYSC Corps Mobilisation Department, noted that corps members were consistently enlightened on the benefits of the programme.

“The Enugu State coordinator of the corps is presently making arrangements for an ex-corps member to supply bread to the NYSC orientation camp in the state.

“The corps member had her service year in Enugu, did not leave after the service and established a bread factory in the state.

“She is currently a successful businesswoman there and another successful corps member presently supplies eggs to the orientation camp.

“These are the few instances we are aware of as the SAED programme has rekindled the entrepreneurial spirit in corps members,” she said.

The DG said that SAED programme afforded corps members the opportunity of acquiring knowledge in the areas of building, Information Communication Technology (ICT), shoe and cloths making among others.

“The programme does not only offer them the tutorial and practical knowledge but the ability and capacity of engaging in productive ventures in any environment they find themselves.

“It continues even after they leave the orientation camp as most corps members enroll for further trainings to compliment the knowledge gained while inside the camp.

“They are offered start-up packs among other incentives to establish businesses as prominent entrepreneurs such as Tony Elumelu, Aliko Dangote started this way,” she said.

The DG advised the corps members to shun unnecessary travelling among other unwholesome acts to become worthy ambassadors of their families, NYSC and the nation.

“We have lost several corps members through unnecessary travelling as you should realise that your families are not running away and would be there for you after your service year,” she said.

Mrs Ann Ibe, the Director of NYSC in Ebonyi said that the corps members have been of good behaviour since their arrival on camp and have acquitted themselves with camp activities.

“At the end of registration, a total of 2, 073 corps members were screened and registered; comprising 1, 127 males and 946 females.

“96 of the females were either pregnant or nursing babies and they have left the camp after registration either on instant relocation or to their homes within Ebonyi.

“65 corps members with health issues were released to go home on instant relocation, three cases of biometric failures were recorded during the registration process and this has been reported to the ICT department of the headquarters,” she said.

Miss Amarachi Ihejika, one of the corps members thanked the DG for the visit and assured him that they would be of continued good behaviour during and after the orientation programme.

