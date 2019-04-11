International speaker, The Real Woman Foundation founder, mentor and minister Nike Adeyemi as well as wife of Daystar Christian Centre pastor Sam Adeyemi ages gracefully.
Sam Adeyemi penned sweet words to his sweetheart, thanking God for bringing them this far:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SWEETHEART @nikeadeyemi 🎂🍾🌹❤🥂
Everyday, I thank God for making you a gift of joy and love to me, our children and loads of people all over the world. Our world would be radically different without you. Today, I do the thanksgiving specially.
You are beautiful in and out, intelligent, compassionate, charming, caring, and have a knack for excellence.
I pray for you today, that you continue to keep the humble heart you have with simplicity before God, and that He will continue to give you in quantum measures what others would struggle to get. He will preserve you and all He has given you, and fill your heart to overflowing with peace and joy in Jesus’ name.
Our children and I wish you an amazing day. I love you forever plus some more 😘😍🤗🤩❤🌹
#happybirthday #sweetheart
Nike also celebrated herself on her page…
Before I was formed in my mother’s womb, you tattooed your name on me. Thank you Lord for everything! I want to know you more. Love my family through me, help humanity through me. Fill my mouth with laughter, my heart with Joy. Speak through me, let your will be done. #birthday #gratitude #april #nikeadeyemi #thankyouJesus
