An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday ordered that a 45-year-old man, Adebisi Babatunde, be remanded in prison custody for alleged murder.

Chief Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, said his court lacks jurisdiction to try murder cases.

Owolawi, therefore, ordered the remand of the accused in Ile-Ife prison pending arraignment in the appropriate court.

The case was adjourned till April 18 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ona Glory, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 2 at about 9:55 pm at Oke-Bode Area, Modakeke-Ife.

Glory also alleged that the accused shot one Oduwole Temilola with a gun.

He added that the offence contravened Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

