The All Progressive Congress (APC) legal team in Kano State on Wednesday declares its readiness to defend the victory of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Ma”aruf Mohammed-Yakasai, A member and spokesman of the legal team, made the APC’s position known while addressing a news conference in Kano on Wednesday.

He said the legal team found it necessary to explain its position in respect of the prayer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) granted by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to inspect election materials conducted in the state.

“As a member of the legal team of the APC and spokesman of the Team, we received a copy of an order in respect of the permission granted to the PDP to inspect the election materials, which is in order.

“The court served us with the copy of the order and as the court directed, we will be there to observe and be part of the process,” he said.

According to him, the legal team is prepared to defend the victory of Ganduje before the Tribunal which began preliminary sitting on Tuesday.

He stressed that the APC and Governor Ganduje were ready to defend the mandate given to them by the people of the state.

According to him, the candidate of the PDP, Abba Kabir-Yusuf had no substance to pose any threat to the victory of Ganduje.

NAN reports that the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Halima Shamaki had on Tuesday ordered INEC to allow PDP to inspect the election materials conducted for governorship election in the state.

