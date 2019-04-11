Mr Yusuf Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant to Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Special Duties, has urged people of the state to pray for the success of the incoming administration.

In a statement issued in Sokoto on Thursday, Dingyadi also called for peaceful coexistence, respect for each other and tolerance of all political views.

He assured that Tambuwal’s second tenure would usher in more development than what has been recorded by the government in the last four years.

Dingyadi, however, cautioned members of the opposition against attacking the personality of the governor and members of the ruling party.

He commended religious and community leaders for thier support and prayers for the success of Tambuwal administration and urged them not to relent.

