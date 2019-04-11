Former Lagos State Commissioner for Housing during ex-governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration, Bosun Jeje has debunked report that he visited the Lagos Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lobby for position in his proposed cabinet.

Jeje said the report that he visited Sanwo-Olu was never true and that he had not visited the governor-elect since he emerged the winner of the March 9 governorship poll in Lagos, describing the story as fabrication.

The former commissioner, who was reacting to a story captioned: “Sanwo-Olu in trouble as ex-Tinubu, Fashola’s aides lobby for appointments,” said he never craved for attention of the governor-elect for position in the new government.

A statement issued on his behalf, by Taiwo Hassan, said: “My Bosun Jeje is a legal practitioner, a man of integrity and a professional in politics, who has track records of excellence performance during his service as Honourable Commissioner. His commitment to the party and support for government are also not in doubt.

“It will interest you to know that Mr. Bosun Jeje has not distanced himself from the party’s engagement and activities of Lagos State Government. It is therefore unwarranted to represent Mr Bosun Jeje as craving or lobbying for any position in the new administration. More so, Mr. Bosun Jeje, because of his busy schedule, has not had the opportunity of visiting the Governor-elect in his office, neither has he visited Boudillon recently.

“We therefore find it strongly offensive and misrepresentation to represent Mr. Bosun Jeje as causing distractions or nuisance when his focus has been on his legal practice ever since leaving political office and ply his politics behind the curtain without distracting the principal actors,” the statement said.

The statement added that Jeje had been inundated with telephone calls, text messages and private visits by friends, family members and political associates from both within and outside the country, who raised concern over the unwarranted publication.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

