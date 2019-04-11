The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday said that the Federal Government was going to beef up security at the Itakpe-Warri rail line.

The minister gave the assurance during an inspection tour of the Itakpe-Warri rail project at Warri.

He observed that two security personnel deployed on the train service were not adequate, noting that not less than 10 security personnel should be on the train.

“Two security personnel are not good enough at least there should be not less than 10 armed security personnel on the train to protect the passengers.

“I will meet the Inspector General of Police to deployed more security personnel on the route and all the needed amenities will also be provided,” he said.

He, however, said that commercial activities should commence with immediate effect by putting a stop to free train ride, which had lasted for six months.

