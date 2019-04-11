The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a memo for the award of contract for supply of water and field for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board at the sum of N368 million including five per cent VAT.

The FEC also approved another contract for the supply of 500 firemen suits for the FCT Fire Service at the sum of N226 million including five percent VAT.

The FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing State House Correspondents after the weekly FEC Meeting which lasted about four hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bello said council also approved two memos for the FCT.

The first memo, he said, was for the award of contract for the supply of water and field for the Abuja Water Board at the sum of N368 million including five percent VAT.

” The second memo is the contract for the supply of 500 fire men suits for the FCT Fire Services at the cost of N226 million including five per cent VAT,” he said.

He said council also approved the sum of N491.7 million for the procurement of Memory Access Retrieval System to enhance safety.

Also addressing newsmen, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the contract was to ensure safety and security of air travellers inline with President Muhammadu Buhari’s main thrust in the Aviation sector.

” It will enhance our laboratory in accident investigation. It is a requirement of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in their standard practices and applicable by local laws,” he said.

The council also considered and approved a memo presented by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, for the award of contract for the digital process of inter-networking to track the duration of inmates with the aim of decongesting the nation’s prisons at the sum of N2billion.

Malami said:”the essence is to have an idea of what obtains in our prisons across the nation on daily basis, so that at a click of the button, one can access what obtains in the prisons across the country.

“For instance, we will know who is going to court today, who is being released, those that have been in prison longer than their years of sentence, and so on.

”This will help stakeholders in decision making on a daily basis through digital process of inter-networking”.

Malami notes that the idea was to ensure easy way to decongest the prisons across the country.

” At a point, it was said that 70 per cent of prison inmates across the prison formations in the country are awaiting trails, arising from these concerns.

”The Federal Government has been working to come up with policies, legislation and associated programmes that are targeted at de-congesting the prisons.

” One of the policies put in place was the legislation of the Criminal Justice Act, which has partially succeeded in addressing decongestion to an extent.

“The idea is to digitally connect all the prison formations to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the police, prison service and indeed selected courts.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

