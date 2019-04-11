The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday released the former 2nd Vice-President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Monday Ubani.

Ubani was arrested and detained on March 19, along with Senator Christopher Enai for failing to produce the former Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Mrs Ngozi Olejeme who the both stood for as sureties.

Olojeme is facing a N6.4 billion fraud charge preferred against her by the EFCC.

Ubani had maintained his innocence over Olejeme’s disappearance, insisting that she absconded after the EFCC raided her home.

He also stated that his decision to stand as surety for Olejeme was because he compelled her to return to Nigeria to face the charges against her and that all effort to secure her bail was frustrated by the EFCC.

Ubani was released at about 11am on Thursday.

