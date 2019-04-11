The Police in Yobe on Wednesday called on the general public to remain calm and to continue their normal daily activities without fear of molestation.

The Public Relations Officer of the Yobe command, Abdulmalik Abdulhafeez, made the call in a statement following a foiled attempt by suspected Boko Haram insurgents to attack Damaturu.

“We wish to inform the members of the public that there is no cause for alarm.

“The Police, military and other security agencies are on top of the situation, hence no threat to public peace and order.

“Kindly go about your normal daily activities,” Abdulhafeez said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE of the Nigeria Army on Tuesday successfully repelled attacks on Damaturu by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

