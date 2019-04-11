Media Entrepreneur Ayo Animashaun, owner of Hip Tv, organiser of Nigeria’s foremost Music Awards ‘Headies Award’ is set to take one of Nigeria’s leading banks ‘Heritage Bank’ to court.

Ayo Animashaun disclosed this in a post on his Instagram page earlier today.

He stated; “So I wanted you to hear it directly from me: I have just instructed my lawyers Kemi Pinheiro LP, to file a suit at the federal high court in Lagos, against Heritage Bank. I have spent over two years doing all I can to resolve this as quietly as possible, But I am now left with no choice but to use every available legal means to protect my reputation, secure my business, and get the redress and compensation I deserve. Heritage bank has consistently lied to us, defrauded us, and they’re now attempting to twist the facts to make us look like the bad guys. I have spent the past 25 years of my life building a name and business; and we have been nothing but responsible corporate citizens. I know many entrepreneurs complain about Nigerian banks and how they do nothing but try to kill us. But this particular bank picked the wrong candidate. I will not rest until I get justice and I just want to thank everyone who’s called me; and plead that you please understand that I may not be able to comment about the matter after this post, as the matter will now be in court. I will provide further update as soon as I am allowed to”.

