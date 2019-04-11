Nigerian actor and model Alexx Ekubo celebrates a new age with a lot of achievements which might not all be in monetary terms.

The Port Harcourt born fine boy has also revealed he now has a website. He wrote on his page: Today i turn 33. .

I Look around & i feel blessed, i’m blessed because i have things money can’t buy, Family, LOML, a few good friends, & supporters known & unknown. i may not have everything i want, but i have everything i need, i may not be where i want to be, but i’m on my way, I’ve learnt to love people & Use things, not the other way round. Only then will you reach this level of peace i have attained, all i ask today as you all celebrate me, is to look for someone next to you, that can never pay you back & do an act of kindness, show love knowing you will never get it back, with all the negativity happening around the world, someone out there could use a little light.

If you believe the purpose of life is to Only Serve yourself. Then you have no Purpose.

Help Someone today !! Thank you & God bless us all. .

P.S,

i just launched my website today, please visit & share. .

WWW.ALEXXEKUBO.COM

