Twenty days after the declaration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje as winner of the March 23 governorship election in Kano State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP in Kano on Thursday finally filed petition against the victory.

The petition filed by the party before the governorship election tribunal is contending that it’s governorship candidate Abba Yusuf, won the March 9 election, as such any result other than that was a nullity.

The party is also contending that the supplementary election conducted by INEC was unconstitutional and unlawful.

Speaking to journalists shortly after filing the petition, Yusuf said during the March 9 governorship election the PDP got the highest votes across the 44 local governments in the state.

“The prayer we are asking is for the tribunal to determine the actual winner in the election that took place on March 9.

“To me as the PDP candidate the only election that took place was on March 9.”

He noted that the issue of supplementary election as far as PDP is concerned was an illegality ‘which we reject and have nothing to do with That is the content of the petition.”

The petitioners Counsel, Maliki Kuliya-Umar, said the declaration of the March 9 election as inconclusive was an opportunity given to APC to rig its candidate back to power.

“We trust the tribunal to do what is right by confirming the election of March 9, as it was the only election recognized by law,” he said.

Umar argued that whatever reason INEC had to declare the March 9 election inconclusive was unconstitutional and not in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

