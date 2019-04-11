At least, 33 Nigerians have been arrested in Nairobi, Kenya for staying in the country illegally.

They were arrested on Thursday at Kasarani, a residential area in Nairobi, capital of Kenya after they had arrived the country on different dates.

Peter Kimani, Officer Commanding Police Division in charge of sub-counties in Kasanrani, said the suspects were arrested by anti-narcotics detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who were pursuing leads on an incident in which drugs are being sent from Nairobi to others parts of the world.

He said another suspect from Eritrea was also arrested in the operation.

Kimani said the suspects had been posing illegally as students of International University-Africa (USIU) and Kenyatta University (KU) and operating businesses “with the intention of selling drugs”.

“When they arrived they declared they were students at the universities but our investigations have shown they are in other illegal businesses,” Kimani said.

The suspects have been taken to Kiambu law courts, near Kiambu police station, as officials process their deportation papers, The Cable reports.

