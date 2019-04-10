Newly wed couple Akah Nnani and Claire Idera have changed the narrative with their traditional and white wedding ceremony held on Monday 8th and Tuesday 9th April 2019.

In Africa, we are used to attending weddings and other ceremonies on weekends, but these love birds are not having anything lesser than what they want their deal day to look like.

Celebrities like MI Abaga who performed his ‘One Naira’ song, Lilian Afegbai and a host of others were in attendance.

See videos and pictures from the event.

