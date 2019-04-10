A trending video has surfaced on Twitter showing a pastor bathing members of his congregation with soft drink to receive miracle.

The video, posted by Jackson Ude, saw church members queued with bottles of soft drinks in their hands and each took turn to approach the cleric, hand the bottle of soft drink over to him, which he then used in bathing them.

Watch video here:

Just take a look at how some Africans have reduced Christianity to a comedy show. Everything is now used to perform “miracles.” Poverty has consumed our brains we no longer think. We depend on idiots who call themselves Prophets for daily needs including financial blessings. pic.twitter.com/0XXMwLiTQe — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) April 8, 2019

