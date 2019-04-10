Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has laid the foundation for the administrative building of the proposed University of Education, Ihe in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Ugwuanyi performed the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday at the permanent site of the proposed instruction.

In his speech, the governor said that the institution would provide access to quality higher education with a view to stimulating knowledge, productivity and industry among students.

He said that that N200 million had earlier been released for the commencement of preliminary construction works on the site.

He said that when realised, the university would bring about a significant and positive transformation of the socio-economic fortunes of the area.

“Apart from graduating its own students, it is expected that the proposed university will also provide channels for students of other Colleges of Education to obtain degrees in their chosen areas of study.

“The prompt construction of an administrative building is, therefore, expected to stimulate the rapid development of the institution and prepare it for full commencement of academic activities in no distant time,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that his administration would ensure that growth and development extended to every corner of the state.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze described the establishment of the institution as a visionary move.

Eze said that the activities of the institution when realised would impact positively on the education sector of the state.

