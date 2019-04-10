By Adesina Michael

Jose mourinho says Manchester united have the capability to defeat FC Barcelona in the quarter-final match of the UEFA Champions league tonight.

The former united manager who was succeeded by Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer after been sacked in December, also banked on United victory at Turin and Paris to spur them on against Barcelona.

Mourinho said: “United this season was capable to win against Juventus and against PSG why not to do it against Barcelona.”

He added that FC Barcelona are aware of the strong mentality Manchester United has profited from their Champions league success this season and therefore, thinks Barcelona will challenge the match with respect.

“Barça will be aware of that, will respect United and Old Trafford. Messi will want to leave his footprint in a mythical stadium.”

