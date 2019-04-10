

By Adesina Michael

The rift between singer, Anidugbe Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel, and his Fly boy record label artiste, Demmie Vee, has been resolved.

Recall that earlier this week, the Fly boy Signee, Demmie Vee took to his instagram page to attack his Boss (Kizz Daniel) after he mobilized men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force to his house.

Demmie Vee claimed that Kizz Daniel cunningly collected N15 Million from him and ordered his arrest for requesting for a refund. He went further to describe the Fly boy Boss as a ”Fake” individual and a difficult personality to work with.

However, Kizz Daniel never gave a verbal response to any of the accusation raised against him, but shows he is still in charge by uploading a Video of Demmie Vee prostrating to greet him at his residence last night, prior to the UEFA Champions league kickoff.

It could also be recalled that Kizz Daniel former label, G-Worldwide dragged him to court after he left to establish Fly boy Inc, accusing him of taking steps to appoint a new manager and soliciting for bookings while still under contract.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

