The Nasarawa State Government has restated its commitment to train and retrain its local government staff for effective service delivery and optimal productivity.

Mr Sani Bawa, Chairman, Nasarawa State Local Government Service Commission(NSLGSC), said this in Nasarawa on Tuesday, while addressing staff of Nasarawa Local Government Council during his tour to the area.

Bawa said that the importance of training and retraining of the staff could not be over-emphasised, stressing that improving workers’ capacity was crucial to the development of any society.

He cautioned local government workers against truancy, absenteeism and other sharp practices that were detrimental to societal growth and progress.

“The Commission will not tolerate any act of absenteeism and lateness to duties. We have adequate sanctions to tackle such negative attitudes and will not spare anyone caught,” he said.

He commended the existing working relationship between the management of the councils and its staff and urged the two groups to sustain that cooperation in the interest of the area.

Some of the staff, who spoke during the interactive session, commended the Chairman for the visit and urged him to make the interaction more regular.

They assured the official of their readiness to continue to work harder for the overall development of the council and the state at large.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

