“Makete Must Sell”, a new film directed by Don Mope, features stars like Wofai Fada, Toyin Abraham, Toke Makinwa, Chigul, Bisola Aiyeola, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nedu, Igwe 2pac, Gregory Ojefua amongst others.

The movie which is most likely a comedy from the choice of casts will be in cinemas nationwide from May 3rd.

Check out the teaser below.

