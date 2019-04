South East musician – Ruffcoin, joins forces with industry heavyweight – Rudeboy, to deliver this dope joint entitled “Yati Yati“.

“Yati Yati” is a blend of Afro Pop and Highlife, produced by Ruffy Recordz in-house producer – Dbigswish, mixed and mastered by ace sound engineer, Mix Monsta.

