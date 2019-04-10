By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka has asserted that incessant public enlightenment could go a long way in crime prevention as many people get involved in criminal activities out of ignorance.

Olayinka made this assertion while receiving Ibadan Zonal Head of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Friday Ebelo who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

According to a statement from the institution, Olayinka, who argued that though ignorance was not an excuse under the law, believed that many crimes that some people committed could have been avoided if they were well enlightened about the legal implications of their actions.

He said, “as an institution which deals with critical mass of youth, we place so much premium on education and enlightenment because we have noted that many people perished because they lacked knowledge”.

While expressing the willingness of the Premier University to partner with EFFC with a view to enlightening the youth, the VC urged the Commission to feel free to make use of the University’s Diamond Radio in its efforts to reach the public.

Earlier, Mr. Ebelo had told his host that the courtesy visit was part of his strategies to get familiar with major stakeholders around Ibadan Zonal Office, having just been transferred to the South West from the North.

The EFCC boss who remarked that UI was important to him stated, “as an institution which specializes in training the youth, I think we must partner to jointly fight the menace of corruption and other financial crimes in the society”.

He later presented some copies of EFCC publications to the VC as mementos.

The EFCC boss was accompanied by some of the Commission’s officials, including the Head of Administrations, Mr. Richard Adejumo, Head, Public Affairs, Mr. Jide Jegede, among others.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

