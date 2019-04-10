Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Legendary Yoruba writer, Oloye Oladejo Okediji, is dead. Okediji, 89, whose details of his death is yet to be known as at the time of filing this report lived in his home town, Oyo town, until his death.

The astute Yoruba crime and political writer, who worked as a school teacher at Ile-Ife, Osun State for many years was said to have died on Monday April 8, 2019.

His works include: Aja Lo leru’, Agbalagba Akan, Rere Run, Atoto Arere and Ka rin ka po, Aajo Aje.

According to investigation, Okediji’s greatest fear in life is the possibility of Yoruba Language going into extinction because of the negative attitude of the speakers. He could not understand why parents should not teach their children Yoruba Language stressing that the death of Yoruba Language is the death of Yoruba Culture.

His family, friends and writers have taken to social media to celebrate the deceased. They described his death as a loss to the nation.

