Mr Jacob Kassam, a member of the Plateau House of Assembly, has paid the registration fees for 107 students writing the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), in his Kanke constituency.

Kassam presented the cheques to the benefiting students in Kanke on Tuesday.

Kassam, in a speech at the ceremony, explained that the gesture was borne out of a deep concern for the poor students who could not afford the fees for such foundational examinations.

“I am so worried about the plight of indigent final year secondary school students.

“To ensure fairness and spread, I selected beneficiaries from both private and public schools.

“Each of the 107 students received N32,000 to cover their WAEC and NECO SSCE registration fees. The challenge is for them to read hard and pass their examinations so as to excel in life,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman, Kanke Local Government Council, Mr Emmanuel Lar, described the gesture as ”very timely and encouraging” not only to the students but the entire area.

Lar called on other political office holders to emulate the lawmaker by giving something back to the society, especially the indigent persons.

Present at the occasion were the Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Mr Tamwakat Weli, Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Joshua Mada, and other top politicians in Plateau.

