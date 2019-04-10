Acting Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau has narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors.

Musibau was released with others after they were kidnapped along Ikorodu-Epe Road on Saturday.

Tasting the air of freedom, Musibau recounted his ordeal, saying he was blindfolded by his abductors, as there was no way he could recognise them.

He clarified that he was kidnapped around 6.00am and not 8:30pm.

According to him, “I ran into them (the kidnappers). They were operating freely on that road (Epe-Itoikin). Some people were lucky not to have been abducted. They just robbed them and allow them to go.

“In fact, some vehicles before me were robbed at gunpoint. When I ran into them, they smashed the windscreen of my vehicle. At that point I was kidnapped; I met two other persons that have been abducted. Not quite long, they whisked us away.”

He explained that the abductors dropped him somewhere in Ikorodu before he called workers at the Ikorodu Fire Service Station, adding that four persons were freed by the abductors, remaining three in their captivity.

The Nation reports that the family members of those still in captivity were yet to pay their ransom.

