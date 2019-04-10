Many people have been feared dead as bandits attacked Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina state and destroyed houses and other properties.

Katsina Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the incident in a phone interview, with Channels TV put the figure of the victims at 10.

He said of the 10 killed, six are members of the civilian JTF and the remaining four are the bandits.

He also said that officers of the command have been able to retrieve six of the ten corpses so far.

However, a source in the local government said the attack was launched at about 4 a.m on Tuesday by the bandits, allegedly dressed in military uniform and armed with AK47 rifles and machetes, shooting sporadically.

“The attackers stormed Sabuwa and they were shooting indiscriminately and everybody started running into the bush. They killed 18 people and injured a few others. Some of the bandits were wearing military uniforms. I saw them from where I was hiding,” the source said.

He said the police arrived the scene after the bandits had fled into the bush, adding that: “Instead of pursuing the bandits who ran into the bush, they just turned back to their divisional state.”

The source, however, urged security agencies to reinforce their presence in the local government with the aim of stopping further attacks and fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime.

