Plus-size Yoruba actress, Eniola Badmus has debunked rumour of her death on social media.

There have been rumour of Badmus’ dead on social media and the actress , who is not happy wondered why people wanted her dead and had told them to leave her alone.

On her twitter post, Badmus wanted to know why bloggers, radio and television presenters and media practitioners wanted her dead, urging them to stop conveying negative stories about her.

“Great people, kindly disregard everyone saying Eniola Badmus is dead or in a terrible situation, I am hale and hearty; the pictures and videos online are from my new movie ‘Madam Cash,’ watch out for it………bless,” she said.

