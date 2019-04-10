The 1.8 million candidates sitting for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Thursday 11 April are prohibited from bringing 18 items to centres where the tests would take place.

The prohibited items listed by an official of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) are Wrist Watches, Pen/Biros, Mobile phones or similar electronic devices, Spy reading glasses, calculators or similar electronic devices, USB, CD, hard disks and or similar storage devices and books or any reading/writing material.

Other banned items are Cameras, Recorders, Microphones, Ear pieces, Ink/pen readers, Smart lenses, Smart rings/ jewellery, Smart buttons, Bluetooth devices, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and Erasers

The examination will end next week.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesman told Premium Times, the online newspaper that the items were prohibited to secure the sanctity and integrity of the board’s examination.

He said examination officials are allowed to scrutinise eye glasses or similar devices and when convinced that such items may compromise the sanctity of the examination, the examination official should confiscate them.

”We urge candidates to abide by the rules and regulations of the board. Candidates should not come with any of the prohibited items,” he said.

