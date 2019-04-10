American rapper, songwriter and television personality Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar known professionally as Cardi B has gotten her tongue pierced with a ring.

The piercing was done courtesy of BeautyCon – A two-day beauty convention and festival targeted at every makeup, skincare and beauty fan, it feature makeup tutorials, hair workshops, Q&A panels and hundreds of popular beauty and makeup brands.

Cardi was a headline act at the event. Though she arrived 2 hours plus late due to a delayed flight, the 26 year old mom of one still killed the show.

