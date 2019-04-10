By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Director of Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau and six others kidnapped on Saturday in Lagos have been released by their captors.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana confirmed this on Wednesday morning, saying they were released unhurt.

According to Elkana, they were released around 11.45pm on Tuesday.

“On 09/04/2019 at about 11.45pm, the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau and 6 others kidnapped on 06/04/19 at about 8.00pm, at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu were released unhurt by their abductors. The Victims have since reunited with their families.

“The Command’s Tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests combating the hoodlums. A water-tight security measures are emplaced across the State to forestall future occurrence.

“The Command deeply appreciate the supports of Lagos State Government and the good people of Lagos State who stood by us and also provided useful information that facilitated the prompt rescue of the victims. Together we will continue to make Lagos State one of the safest states in Nigeria,” he said.

