General Overseer, The Naked Truth Liberation and Empowerment Ministries, Pastor Thaddeus Matthews has been captured on video advertising penis erection pills.

The pills he tagged; The product that will raise the dead, was seen on the pastor’s Instagram page and ever since the post, online users have criticised, laughed and mocked the pastor.

The pastor while trying to sell the item could be heard saying the worst thing that could happen to a man is to be set for action and find out that his item is dead and not coming up.

He then offered a free sample of the penis erection pill to his potential customers.

In as much as Pastor Thaddeus was criticised by some of his followers over the controversial product, some came to his defence claiming there was nothing wrong in what he did, TVC reports.

