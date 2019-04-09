The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, says this year’s World Health Day aligns with Federal Government’s resolve to provide qualitative healthcare for every Nigerian.

Adewole said this on Monday in Abuja at a news conference to mark the 2019 World Health Day.

`This celebration represents the common interest, partnership and collective action to move from political will to political action, to provide universal health coverage for the benefit of our people.

“The theme of this year’s World Health Day is ‘Universal Healthcare Coverage, Everyone Everywhere’, and the slogan is ‘Health for All’.

“This theme, is in alignment with President Buhari’s resolve to provide qualitative health care to all Nigerians.”

Adewole commended the Federal government for the provision of additional funding for basic healthcare delivery to women and children.

“The basic health care provision fund targets women, children and the vulnerable, with our basic minimum package of health services to be delivered to them at the point of care without out-of-pocket payment.

“This is the first time money is being allocated in realisation of section 11 of the National Health Act 2014.

“The basic health care provision fund has the potential to change the lives of Nigerians especially the poorest and the most vulnerable; considering the fact that the basic package is intentionally pro-poor and pro-rural.

“The idea is to ensure that the country’s health indicators improve significantly and the people have access to health care services without suffering financial hardship due to out-of-pocket expenses,” he said.

On curtailing Lassa Fever outbreaks, the minister said improved facilities had been put in place to ensure early detection of the disease.

He commended development partners such as the World Bank, WHO and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their contributions towards improved healthcare in Nigeria.

