Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has taken another huge step in placing Africa and Nigeria Music at the global front.

He is certainly in the prime of his career and every action seems to be taking him to the next level, as he was watched by thousands of people when performing alongside Drake at the 02 Arena in London.

Drake introduced Wizkid to the stage during his O2 performance on Friday night as they both performed Wizkid’s song, “Come Closer”.

Wizkid further performed hit song “Soco”.

The public had previously questioned Wizkid’s relationship with Drake, as fans were only accustomed to their songs together but not actually seeing them physically together.

This will certainly bring an end to the ridicule that Wizkid have been subjected to, concerning his relationship with Drake.

